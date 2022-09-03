Zeishan Quadri reacts to Shalini Chaudhary’s allegations

Zeishan Quadri, an actor and writer, is waging legal battle with Shalini Chaudhary, a producer and former business partner.

After she claimed that the Gangs of Wasseypur star had intimidated her, sold her a luxurious car without her consent, and defrauded her financially.

Now, he has stepped forward to confront the charges.

Advertisement

Zeishan Quadri, an actor and writer, is waging legal battle with Shalini Chaudhary, a producer and former business partner. After she claimed that the Gangs of Wasseypur star had intimidated her, sold her a luxurious car without her consent, and defrauded her financially. Now, he has stepped forward to confront the charges. claiming that by making the purported accusations, she is attempting to harm his reputation in the profession.

Opening up about the allegations, the actor shares, “It was in 2018 when I first met her and she expressed her desire to work with me on Crime Patrol, and then we joined hands. We also worked on Halahal. All the dues from my side were cleared on October 27, 2020, which he said ‘Okay’.”

“I have the bank statements to prove it. After that I have not had any monetary transaction with her. Then in June-July she spoke of her car, requesting me to help her sell it because she was in dire need of money”.

He claims that despite him asking her to take her car back, she insisted on keeping it and selling it.

“I knew of a local dealer, and got them connected… Soon, one of my acquaintances agreed to buy the car and he gave Shalini two cheques. The first cheque was for ₹6 lakh (self-cheque) and another one was ₹13 lakh. In fact, I was shocked to know that the name written on the cheque was Rajbala Chaudhary,” he says.

Also Read Zeishan Quadri accused of cheating and threatening a TV producer Actor Zeishan Quadri of "Gangs of Wasseypur" is being accused of cheating...

Advertisement

The actor continues, “Soon after the deal, I got a call from her son saying that they are unable to clear the self-cheque at the bank, saying that the person who has issued the cheque needs to be present. I spoke to the buyer and then the party transferred the money to me. It was me who transferred it to Shalini”.

He sent an amount of ₹5,75,000 to Chaudhary. “The cheque was dated for November 9. Amounts of 1,75,000 and 4,00,000 were transferred to her on November 11 and 12. I told them to return the cheque of ₹6 lakh and take ₹25,000 in cash. Her son agreed. But they didn’t clear transaction,” he says, adding that soon he started getting calls from them abusing me, “telling me that their car was getting sold at 26 lakhs”.

“They used filthy language, which I can’t even tell you. I have voice notes on WhatsApp. They asked me to get the car back, which they sold in the first place. When I stopped responding to her abusive messages, she accused me of not picking her calls. I blocked her number”.

He claims that she lodged a complaint against him at the Malad police station in January and that he was too sick with Covid-19 to travel to the station to appear before the police. He alleges that Chaudhary’s boys assaulted her on January 24 when he was scheduled to report the incident to the police on January 25.

Also Read 83 to Mimi: Watch these five Pankaj Tripathi films He has proved his versatility as an actor with films. Here are...

“They asked me for 16 lakhs for the car and 10 lakhs for Halahal. I refused… After the incident, I was shocked and under so much trauma. After 10 days, I filed a complaint against them, and the inquiry is still going on,” he says, adding he thought of dropping it thinking she is a single mother.

Advertisement

Now, in July, he got the summon sent by her, “My lawyer presented my side. But those people finally filed a case against me. We showed all the proofs to the court. The court’s order is expected on September 7,” he says, asserting, “They’re trying to make a name for themselves by tarnishing my image”.

After the case order on September 7, he will file a defamation suit against her. “I will also take forward my FIR in the assault case. She is trying to destroy my name, and my career, and I will not remain silent,” he says while ending.