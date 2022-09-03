Zendaya and Tom Holland hold hands

Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted holding hands on a coffee run in New York City.

Zendaya celebrated her birthday with her mother and castmate Hunter Schafer.

The Euphoria actress posted a throwback photo of herself as a child on Instagram.

In New York City, your friendly local Spider-Man and his leading woman are having a good time.

On September 2, Zendaya and Tom Holland were seen holding hands on a coffee run in lower Manhattan. Tom was wearing a purple baseball cap and blue trousers, and the pair was dressed casually. The actress was dressed in a colourful scarf, a grey T-shirt, a face mask, and pants, and she was carrying a cup of iced coffee. Zendaya’s mother, Claire Stoermer, joined her on the walk.\

The outing came only one day after the couple celebrated the Euphoria actress’s 26th birthday with her mother and castmate Hunter Schafer. Zendaya looked stunning in boyfriend jeans, black pumps, and a long-sleeve crop top that showed off her toned abs while dining at MAMO Italian Restaurant in SoHo. Tom went for a laid-back approach, pairing his long-sleeve flannel and turquoise jeans with a pair of Adidas.

Hunter walked into the restaurant wearing a flowy black-and-yellow outfit and a face mask.

Zendaya celebrated her birthday on September 2 with a lovely throwback photo of herself as a child. The celebrity can be seen smiling into the camera with an excited expression and butterfly face paint on her cheek in her birthday Instagram image.

She wrote in the caption, “I get to spend the day responding to the most beautiful messages (sorry I’m a little late) thank ya’ll for filling my heart with so much love, I couldn’t be more grateful. Here’s to 26!”

Though the couple is celebrating her big day in person, he is unlikely to post anything on social media. Why? Last month, the English actor posted a three-minute video outlining how he gets “caught up” in reading online comments and chose to remove Instagram.

