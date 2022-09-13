Zendaya wins Lead Actress Emmy Award

Zendaya won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for her role as Rue on ‘Euphoria’.

The actor was given the award by Kelly Clarkson, who delivered an emotional acceptance speech.

Zendaya is not the youngest person to have received multiple performing Emmys

Advertisement

Zendaya receives her second Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

The actor’s portrayal as Rue earned her the same category’s first-ever Emmy award in 2020. The Dune actor was given the award by Kelly Clarkson, who later delivered an emotional acceptance speech.

Zendaya began by thanking all her fellow nominees and added that she felt “honoured” to be beside them.

“Thank you to the incredible cast and crew of Euphoria, thank you for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show, I love you all so much. Thank you to the Academy, thank you to my friends and family, some of which are here tonight. Thank you to Sam [Levinson] for sharing Rue with me, thank you for believing in me even in moments where I didn’t believe in myself,” she expressed.

“Lastly, I just wanted to say my greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people. I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me. I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue, or feels like they are a Rue. I want you to know that I am so grateful your stories,” Zendaya added as she got emotional.

“I carry them with me and I carry them with her, so thank you so much,” she concluded.

Advertisement

Even though some people might claim otherwise, the actor is not the youngest person to have received multiple performing Emmys. Kristy McNchol, who won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role on Family in 1977 and 1979 when she was 15 and 16 years old, has previously claimed this honour.

The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles hosted the Emmy Awards 2022 in front of a crowded studio audience.

Also Read Zendaya and Tom Holland hold hands Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted holding hands on a coffee run...