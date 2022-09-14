Zhalay Sarhadi claps back at a troll referring to her as ‘nude’

Zhalay Sarhadi shares a video on Instagram in new look

Actress Zhalay Sarhadi expressed her shock at a netizen’s crude comment underneath her most recent Instagram photo. You are tall and internally nude, the social media user remarked, “Height me lambi ho ap or andar se nangi be ho.”

The Carma actress immediately responded to the obscene statement made by a netizen. He was told to stop talking by Zhalay, who also gave him mental health advice.

A fan recently compared the Uraan actress to Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra, to which the actress recently responded. On her official Instagram account, The Digest Writer diva engaged in a “Question and Answer” session.

Also Read Zhalay Sarhadi’s new video goes viral The Tehra Aangan actress danced wackily to the tune. Sarhadi chose a...

Advertisement

Zhalay Sarhadi, also spelled Zille Sarhadi, is a Pakistani television actress, model and former VJ. She has worked in several successful television series. Her notable performance includes in the series, Uraan, Madiha Maliha, Aks, Digest Writer, Rang Laaga, Nazo and Yaar Na Bichray.