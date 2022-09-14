Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Zhalay Sarhadi claps back at a troll referring to her as ‘nude’
Zhalay Sarhadi claps back at a troll referring to her as ‘nude’

Zhalay Sarhadi claps back at a troll referring to her as ‘nude’

Articles
Advertisement
Zhalay Sarhadi claps back at a troll referring to her as ‘nude’

Zhalay Sarhadi shares a video on Instagram in new look

Advertisement

Actress Zhalay Sarhadi expressed her shock at a netizen’s crude comment underneath her most recent Instagram photo. You are tall and internally nude, the social media user remarked, “Height me lambi ho ap or andar se nangi be ho.”

The Carma actress immediately responded to the obscene statement made by a netizen. He was told to stop talking by Zhalay, who also gave him mental health advice.

A fan recently compared the Uraan actress to Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra, to which the actress recently responded. On her official Instagram account, The Digest Writer diva engaged in a “Question and Answer” session.

Also Read

Zhalay Sarhadi’s new video goes viral
Zhalay Sarhadi’s new video goes viral

The Tehra Aangan actress danced wackily to the tune. Sarhadi chose a...

Advertisement

Zhalay Sarhadi, also spelled Zille Sarhadi, is a Pakistani television actress, model and former VJ. She has worked in several successful television series. Her notable performance includes in the series, Uraan, Madiha Maliha, Aks, Digest Writer, Rang Laaga, Nazo and Yaar Na Bichray.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Television News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
'Mission Impossible' actor Tom Cruise's friend discloses secret
'Mission Impossible' actor Tom Cruise's friend discloses secret
Feroze Khan gets custody of his son Sultan Khan for five days
Feroze Khan gets custody of his son Sultan Khan for five days
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'seeking revenge'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'seeking revenge'
Here is why Noor Bukhari apologizes to Shaniera Akram!
Here is why Noor Bukhari apologizes to Shaniera Akram!
Kajol removes her shoes & prays before entering Tanuja's Lonavla
Kajol removes her shoes & prays before entering Tanuja's Lonavla
Mira Sethi shares cute picture with Sajal Aly from the set of 'Kuch Ankahi'
Mira Sethi shares cute picture with Sajal Aly from the set of 'Kuch Ankahi'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story