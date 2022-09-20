Zhalay Sarhadi shares a video on Instagram in new look

Zhalay Sarhadi charmed her fans and followed once more with a fresh avatar.

The actress from Yaar Na Bichray left her hundreds of thousands of followers in awe.

Internet users split into opposing camps about who of the charming women seemed more attractive.

Zhalay Sarhadi is a Pakistani television actor, who charmed her fans and followed once more with a fresh avatar that soon went popular on social media.

Sarhadi was nothing less than an angel in a white outfit when she posed with co-star Navin Waqar. The Humsafar actress’s black suit was matched by the Carma actress’s formal ensemble. Sarhadi’s comment area was flooded with comments and appreciation as a result of its stylish yet timeless appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay)

Waqar wore an all-black suit with a lace-neck top to highlight her style, while Sarhadi opted for a stunning white outfit with a black top and little makeup for their most recent appearance. Internet users rapidly split into opposing camps about who of the charming women seemed more attractive.

The star of Terha Aangan essentially invited people to check this out by posting a reel on Instagram. The actress from Yaar Na Bichray left her hundreds of thousands of followers in awe.

Earlier, Zhalay shared a lover post for her husband as she marked her wedding anniversary along with some beautiful couple pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay)

Uraan, Madiha Maliha, Aks, Digest Writer, Rang Laaga, Nazo, and Yaar Na Bichray are some of Sarhadi’s best known works.

