Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Zoya from Habs opens up about being bullied for her dark skin 

Zoya from Habs opens up about being bullied for her dark skin 

Articles
Advertisement
Zoya from Habs opens up about being bullied for her dark skin 

Zoya from Habs opens up about being bullied for her dark skin 

Advertisement
  • Janice Tessa is wowing everyone with her powerful performance as Zoya in Habs.
  • Janice, a Lahore native, and film graduate, initially started making TikTok videos as a hobby.
  • She also lost a telecom company advertisement because they were looking for a “white” person.
Advertisement

Janice Tessa is a new entry into the showbiz world and she is currently wowing everyone with her powerful performance as Zoya in Habs. Janice, a Lahore native, and film graduate, initially started making TikTok videos as a hobby and way to kill time, but thanks to her sharp facial expressions, she quickly became popular. After making her acting debut in Habs, Jessa is now receiving media attention in general.

When Janice appeared as a guest on Fuchsia, she talked about the harassment she has seen since working in the field. Janice revealed that the unfair norms of our culture have caused her to endure criticism of her skin tone from an early age, and the business world likewise only values those with fair complexion.

She claimed that a member of the industry informed her plainly that only females with pale skin may become heroines. She also lost a telecom company’s advertisement because they were looking for a “white” person. Janice claimed that although she is content with herself and does not particularly care what other people think, society as a whole has to change.

People expressed their affection for Janice Tessa and praised her as a beautiful young woman who will succeed:

Zoya From Habs Shares Bullying She Faced Due To Skin Colour

Advertisement

Zoya From Habs Shares Bullying She Faced Due To Skin Colour

Zoya From Habs Shares Bullying She Faced Due To Skin Colour

Zoya From Habs Shares Bullying She Faced Due To Skin Colour

Zoya From Habs Shares Bullying She Faced Due To Skin Colour

Also Read

Dania Enwer from Habs discussed criticism in a recent interview
Dania Enwer from Habs discussed criticism in a recent interview

A slow-starting drama called Habs has grown into a phenomenon. The sister...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry heckled at awards show: WATCH VIDEO
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry heckled at awards show: WATCH VIDEO
Ranveer Singh Cirkus song Current laga Re Teasure
Ranveer Singh Cirkus song Current laga Re Teasure
Shania Twain says
Shania Twain says "I Miss My Mother at These Moments" while receiving awards
Esra Bilgic sizzles in extreme BOLD pictures
Esra Bilgic sizzles in extreme BOLD pictures
Do you believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be given human rights award?
Do you believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be given human rights award?
Lizzo's mother gives her the People's Champion Award: I'm so proud of her
Lizzo's mother gives her the People's Champion Award: I'm so proud of her
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story