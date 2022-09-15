Jannat Mirza is the most famous Pakistani tiktok star.

Jannat celebrates her birthday in style.

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media.

Pakistani users of TikTok are obsessed with Jannat Mirza. She began by uploading TikToks to her account and quickly became very well-known in Pakistan after becoming the first Pakistani to surpass 10 million followers on the app. Her debut film, Teray Bajray Di Rakhi, directed by Syed Noor, and her enormous Instagram following have all contributed to her becoming an actress.

With all of her friends including Zulqarnain Chaudhary and Kanwal Aftab, the TikToker now went all out to celebrate her hatch day. She hosted a magnificent event with lovely décor, a decadent dessert, and her guests. Jannat made the decision to wear a peach shimmering gown and wear her hair down and open for the event. Here are a few pictures from her birthday celebration:

