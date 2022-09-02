Zunaira Inam calls reality Show a Torture, ‘mujhy kyun dikhaya’

Zunaira Inam, the wife of Pakistan’s heartthrob Usman Mukhtar, is a frequent user of social media and is very outspoken about her opinions on several societal issues.

She recently expressed her dissatisfaction with the reality show “Tamasha” that is currently shown on our televisions on her Instagram account.

The actress, however, recently expressed her concern about how we keep replicating poor Indian productions for the sake of ratings on her Instagram account. She posted it and with the description,

“Yes, it gets you views but should we just start making all kinds of demeaning, mindless entertainment because it sells??? There was a time when the region used to look to us for content and now we just produce 3rd rate copies of Indian star plus dramas and reality shows. Really disappointing.”

Advertisement

The wife of the Hum Kahan Kay Sachy Thay actor frequently interacts with her followers on social media and responds to their questions about their personal lives and her husband’s career.

In Pakistan’s entertainment sector, Usman Mukhtar is a well-known TV personality. His performances in popular drama serials like Janan, Sabaat, Anaa, and Parchi are adored by the audience. The actor keeps moving forward and establishing himself in the entertainment industry.