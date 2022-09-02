Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Zunaira Inam calls reality Show a Torture, ‘mujhy kyun dikhaya’
Zunaira Inam calls reality Show a Torture, ‘mujhy kyun dikhaya’

Zunaira Inam calls reality Show a Torture, ‘mujhy kyun dikhaya’

Articles
Advertisement
Zunaira Inam calls reality Show a Torture, ‘mujhy kyun dikhaya’

Zunaira Inam calls reality Show a Torture, ‘mujhy kyun dikhaya’

Advertisement

Zunaira Inam, the wife of Pakistan’s heartthrob Usman Mukhtar, is a frequent user of social media and is very outspoken about her opinions on several societal issues.

She recently expressed her dissatisfaction with the reality show “Tamasha” that is currently shown on our televisions on her Instagram account.

The actress, however, recently expressed her concern about how we keep replicating poor Indian productions for the sake of ratings on her Instagram account. She posted it and with the description,

“Yes, it gets you views but should we just start making all kinds of demeaning, mindless entertainment because it sells??? There was a time when the region used to look to us for content and now we just produce 3rd rate copies of Indian star plus dramas and reality shows. Really disappointing.”

Advertisement

The wife of the Hum Kahan Kay Sachy Thay actor frequently interacts with her followers on social media and responds to their questions about their personal lives and her husband’s career.

In Pakistan’s entertainment sector, Usman Mukhtar is a well-known TV personality. His performances in popular drama serials like Janan, Sabaat, Anaa, and Parchi are adored by the audience. The actor keeps moving forward and establishing himself in the entertainment industry.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Leah Remini responds to Kirstie’s death after years-long Scientology feud
Leah Remini responds to Kirstie’s death after years-long Scientology feud
Maren Morris' sincere motherhood quotes about raising children
Maren Morris' sincere motherhood quotes about raising children
Elisabeth Finch acknowledges that she faked her cancer diagnosis
Elisabeth Finch acknowledges that she faked her cancer diagnosis
Piers Morgan calls 'Harry&Meghan' worse than Keeping Up With the Kardashians'
Piers Morgan calls 'Harry&Meghan' worse than Keeping Up With the Kardashians'
Prince Harry become servant for Meghan Markle
Prince Harry become servant for Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Meghan asked to address “unbearable scrutiny” at palace
Prince Harry, Meghan asked to address “unbearable scrutiny” at palace
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story