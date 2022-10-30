120 People Killed and More Than 100 Injured in South Korea

On Saturday, a crowd surge in a narrow alley in the town of Itaewon, near Seoul, killed at least 120 people and hurt 150 more, the chief of the Yongsan Fire Department, Choi Seong-beom, was quoted as saying by multiple news outlets.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol told his government to provide disaster medical emergency aid because of the large number of deaths “The most important thing is to get out of there and save the people.

We should get them to a hospital as soon as possible for emergency care.”

On Halloween, 100,000 people attended the nightclub. The pandemic’s first Halloween party without masks was this one.

Later, when people said they were having “difficulty breathing,” officials went to the area.

Authorities have not officially explained the mishap and fatalities, the source said. Yonhap reports “cardiac arrest” amid the rush.

Reports say 13 corpses have been hospitalised, while others are still on the streets. “There were a lot of medical professionals and ambulances, and they were hauling the dead away one by one,” said Hosu Lee.

Over 400 emergency responders and 140 vehicles were sent from throughout the nation.

The picture showed several police officers and emergency responders providing CPR to persons laying in the street and transporting others on stretchers. After the disaster, the places seemed closed.

