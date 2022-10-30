120 People Killed and More Than 100 Injured in South Korea

Halloween stampede in South Korea results at least 146 fatalities
At least 146 people killed and another 150 injured in Halloween-themed stampede...
The Yongsan Fire Department commander, Choi Seong-beom, told various news sources that a mob rush in a tiny lane in Itaewon, outside Seoul, killed at least 120 people and injured 150 more on Saturday.
Due of the high mortality toll, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered disaster medical help. “Get out and rescue folks. We should get them to a hospital for emergency treatment.”
On Halloween, 100,000 people attended the nightclub. The pandemic’s first Halloween party without masks was this one.
Later, when people said they were having “difficulty breathing,” officials went to the area.
Authorities have not officially explained the mishap and fatalities, the source said. Yonhap reports “cardiac arrest” amid the rush.
Reports say 13 corpses have been hospitalised, while others are still on the streets. “There were a lot of medical professionals and ambulances, and they were hauling the dead away one by one,” said Hosu Lee.
Over 400 emergency responders and 140 vehicles were sent from throughout the nation.
The picture showed several police officers and emergency responders providing CPR to persons laying in the street and transporting others on stretchers. After the disaster, the places seemed closed.
