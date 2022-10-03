Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • ‘3 saal ki bachi ka mazaak,’ Minal Khan claps back over troll about her niece Amal
‘3 saal ki bachi ka mazaak,’ Minal Khan claps back over troll about her niece Amal

‘3 saal ki bachi ka mazaak,’ Minal Khan claps back over troll about her niece Amal

Articles
Advertisement
‘3 saal ki bachi ka mazaak,’ Minal Khan claps back over troll about her niece Amal

Minal Khan claps back over troll about her niece Amal

Advertisement
  • A troll body-shamed Minal Khan’s niece Amal Muneeb on Instagram.
  • The Jalan actress hit back at the internet user for making fun of a 3-year-old.
  • Earlier, Minal and her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram were criticised for driving without seatbelts.
Advertisement

Actor Minal Khan hit back at a nasty troll who body-shamed her 3-year-old niece Amal Muneeb on Instagram. The internet user wrote, “Lag raha hai choti aurat upar bitha li (looks like he has made a small woman sit on him)” alongside a photo of Amal and her famous parents.

A very excellent thing to make fun of a 3-year-old youngster, the Jalan celebrity said sarcastically, “bohat achi bat hai 3 saal ki bachi ka mazak urana.”

On social media earlier this year, Minal and her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram shared a video of Amal and them travelling through Karachi.

According to Khan, “Gandi gandi video bana ke mujhe badnam karnay ki koshish ki jaa rehi hai.”

Khan said, “Gandi gandi videos tayyar kar rahay hain.”

Advertisement

The duo was labelled “irresponsible” by several online users for their behaviour and for laughing at inappropriate times.

After that, Minal posted an explanation of the debate.

Actress Minal Khan was reprimanded by activist and Wasim Akram’s spouse Shaneira Akram last year for failing to buckle up. Shaneira sent a copy of a recent video by Minal Khan in which she and her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are seen driving without seatbelts. “Come on guys, you are famous and have millions of followers, is it too hard to be a little more responsible?” the Australian diva asked in the description of her picture.

Put your seat belt on and keep your eyes on the road, because, she continued, “That song won’t be as cute if she’s singing it in the hospital.”

Also Read

Throwback: Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Dance At Mehndi – Watch Video
Throwback: Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Dance At Mehndi – Watch Video

The first step in Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Khan's new relationship...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Faisal Quraishi criticizing Pakistani drama's content
Faisal Quraishi criticizing Pakistani drama's content
Natasha Lakhani and her family attend a wedding reception
Natasha Lakhani and her family attend a wedding reception
Loren fights back at parents assumption she's a doormat '90 day'
Loren fights back at parents assumption she's a doormat '90 day'
Alizeh Shah's new bold photos break the internet
Alizeh Shah's new bold photos break the internet
Ananya Panday honours her parents' 25th wedding anniversary
Ananya Panday honours her parents' 25th wedding anniversary
Sanam Saeed talks for well-being of Pakistani Cinema over Indians
Sanam Saeed talks for well-being of Pakistani Cinema over Indians
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story