Minal Khan claps back over troll about her niece Amal

A troll body-shamed Minal Khan’s niece Amal Muneeb on Instagram.

The Jalan actress hit back at the internet user for making fun of a 3-year-old.

Earlier, Minal and her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram were criticised for driving without seatbelts.

Advertisement

Actor Minal Khan hit back at a nasty troll who body-shamed her 3-year-old niece Amal Muneeb on Instagram. The internet user wrote, “Lag raha hai choti aurat upar bitha li (looks like he has made a small woman sit on him)” alongside a photo of Amal and her famous parents.

A very excellent thing to make fun of a 3-year-old youngster, the Jalan celebrity said sarcastically, “bohat achi bat hai 3 saal ki bachi ka mazak urana.”

On social media earlier this year, Minal and her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram shared a video of Amal and them travelling through Karachi.

According to Khan, “Gandi gandi video bana ke mujhe badnam karnay ki koshish ki jaa rehi hai.”

Khan said, “Gandi gandi videos tayyar kar rahay hain.”

Advertisement

The duo was labelled “irresponsible” by several online users for their behaviour and for laughing at inappropriate times.

After that, Minal posted an explanation of the debate.

Actress Minal Khan was reprimanded by activist and Wasim Akram’s spouse Shaneira Akram last year for failing to buckle up. Shaneira sent a copy of a recent video by Minal Khan in which she and her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are seen driving without seatbelts. “Come on guys, you are famous and have millions of followers, is it too hard to be a little more responsible?” the Australian diva asked in the description of her picture.

Put your seat belt on and keep your eyes on the road, because, she continued, “That song won’t be as cute if she’s singing it in the hospital.”

Also Read Throwback: Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Dance At Mehndi – Watch Video The first step in Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Khan's new relationship...