50 Cent reacts to his son’s recent outburst in a ‘merciless’ way

The rapper shared a video from his show Power.

Where he kills his son cold-bloodily.

Marquise lashed out at his father for inadequate child support earlier this week.

50 Cent responded to son, Marquise Jackson for his recent outburst in ‘merciless’ way.

Rapper Candy Shop posted a scene from his show Power in which he brutally murders his son.

“No caption needed,” the 47-year-old captioned the video.

Marquise has already criticized his father on Instagram for failing to pay child support “$6,700 a month in… New York City, you do the math. You’re talking about a Forbes lister – you’re talking about someone that has problems with everybody – you can’t just live in any neighborhood, $81K is not a substantial amount of money. You can’t just live anywhere.”

Marquise responded, “You talking about you got beef with everybody in the industry, you can’t just live anywhere.”

Marquise revealed to rapper Choke No Joke last week about his tense relationship with his father and that 50 Cent didn’t give his mother any money.

In an Instagram Live in 2020, 50 Cent discussed his feelings regarding his relationship with Marquise.

The Grammy-winning rapper said, “I didn’t think that success would cost me my first-born, but it’s the situation it is.”

“My grandfather used to say, ‘If it rattles like a snake and slithers like a snake, is it a snake, or do you need to be bit?’ What he keeps saying is, every time you see the boy he show up with somebody you got a problem with. What does that tell you?”

