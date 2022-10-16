Advertisement
Aadi Adeel Amjad opens up about his love life

Aadi Adeel Amjad opens up about his love life

Articles
Aadi Adeel Amjad opens up about his love life

Aadi Adeel Amjad opens up about his love life

Aadi Adeel Amjad is a talented actor in Pakistan showbiz industry. He got popular from the drama serial Ready Steady Go. He began his career in theatre before transitioning to television. Aadi is an actor who transitioned into hosting. His fans adore his brand of humour, and we now see him hosting various shows.

But once in his life, Aadi Adeel Amjad lost his sense of humour. Aadi revealed during an interview with Fuchsia that his girlfriend at the time passed away and that losing her had a profound impact on him. Although he was still very young at the time, he struggled for a while to maintain his sense of humour.

Additionally, Aadi discussed his upcoming nuptials. He claimed that he is currently prepared for marriage. Aadi claimed that he had always desired a love marriage because he want a partner who would respect his way of life and career and would not have insecurities. Aadi continued by saying that a person of that simple mind would not be content with him being unable to wed a ghareloo lady due to his employment.

Recently, he was seen in Adnan Siddiqui’s reality show Tamasha Ghar.

