‘Aamir Khan shouldn’t hurt religious sentiments

Recently, Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani worked together for the first time on a bank commercial.

Then it comes out that Aamir, who plays a son-in-law, moves into his wife’s house to take care of her sick father.

Now, the home minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra, talked about the ad on Wednesday

In the ad, Khan and Advani are newlyweds driving home from their wedding. Before they get there, they talk about how neither of them cried at the bidaai, which is a ceremony after the wedding. Then it comes out that Aamir, who plays a son-in-law, moves into his wife's house to take care of her sick father. In a twist on an old tradition, the groom takes the first step into their new home. Usually, in India, it is the bride who does this.

Now, the home minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra, talked about the ad on Wednesday. He said, “I have seen actor Aamir Khan’s ad for a private bank because I got a complaint about it. Keeping in mind Indian traditions and customs, I ask him not to do these kinds of ads because I don’t think it’s right. Things like this keep coming up about Indian traditions, customs, and gods, especially from Aamir Khan. These kinds of actions hurt the feelings of people who follow a certain religion,” PTI said.

When it comes to their work, Aamir and Kiara have some interesting projects coming up. The actor from 3 Idiots was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan. His next role will be in RS Prasanna’s remake of the Spanish film Campeones.

After the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara will work with Kartik Aaryan again on SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Next, the actress from Lust Stories will be in Govinda Naam Mera and a Telugu movie called RC-15, which stars Ram Charan.

