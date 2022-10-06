Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan, was released in theatres on August 11, 2022.

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan, was released in theatres on August 11, 2022. Unfortunately, the film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh flopped. Aamir’s poorest box office result in over a decade. Aamir Khan announced the film will be available on a streaming site six months after its theatrical premiere, yet it was available within two months.

Twitter announced Netflix India’s launch. Keep your popcorn golgappas ready because Laal Singh Chaddha is streaming! Early sources said Laal Singh Chaddha will stream next year. Poor performance prompted the producers to release it earlier. Laal Singh Chaddha signed with Netflix after a 2-month delay.

Keep your p̶o̶p̶c̶o̶r̶n̶ golgappas ready because Laal Singh Chaddha is NOW STREAMING!😍🪶 pic.twitter.com/KTcDwiJAfA — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 5, 2022

After the “boycott” call on social media, Laal Singh Chaddha got a lot of negative feedback. Even though the movie did well overseas, it didn’t do well at all in India. It didn’t even make it to Rs 100 crore. The director of Laal Singh Chaddha is Advait Chandan, and Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni wrote the script. The movie is an official Hindi version of the Forrest Gump movie starring Tom Hanks. It was made by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures.

After 4 years, Aamir Khan went back to the movies with Laal Singh Chaddha.

