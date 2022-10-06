Advertisement
  Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha streams on Netflix within 2 months of theatrical release
  • Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan, was released in theatres on August 11, 2022.
  • Unfortunately, the film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh flopped.
  • Aamir’s poorest box office result in over a decade.
Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan, was released in theatres on August 11, 2022. Unfortunately, the film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh flopped. Aamir’s poorest box office result in over a decade. Aamir Khan announced the film will be available on a streaming site six months after its theatrical premiere, yet it was available within two months.

Twitter announced Netflix India’s launch. Keep your popcorn golgappas ready because Laal Singh Chaddha is streaming! Early sources said Laal Singh Chaddha will stream next year. Poor performance prompted the producers to release it earlier. Laal Singh Chaddha signed with Netflix after a 2-month delay.

After the “boycott” call on social media, Laal Singh Chaddha got a lot of negative feedback. Even though the movie did well overseas, it didn’t do well at all in India. It didn’t even make it to Rs 100 crore. The director of Laal Singh Chaddha is Advait Chandan, and Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni wrote the script. The movie is an official Hindi version of the Forrest Gump movie starring Tom Hanks. It was made by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures.

After 4 years, Aamir Khan went back to the movies with Laal Singh Chaddha.

Mona Singh feels Laal Singh Chaddha ‘will stay with people for a long time
Mona Singh feels Laal Singh Chaddha ‘will stay with people for a long time

Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most anticipated films of 2022,...

