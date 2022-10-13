Aashir Wajahat’s friends surprises him with ‘Dhol beat’ on birthday

This week, Aashir Wajahat, the son of Pakistani film director Wajahat Rauf, who has won awards for his work, turned 20.

The 20-year-old starlet has a lot of projects under his belt that show how good he is. The young singer-turned-actor comes from a good family, but it was his own talent that made him famous among his hundreds of thousands of fans.

People who liked Wajahat also wrote messages of congratulations to the Kyun singer.

Wajahat just had his birthday, and many of his friends and family members could be seen dancing to the beat of the drum with him. This was something Rauf planned especially to show how much he loves his son.

Celebrating the birthday of his eldest son, the Parde Mein Rehne Do director wrote, “Happy birthday my baby #1 (cause by default Nayel is 2). May you achieve everything in life that you dream of and May Allah bless you with all the good health and happiness in the world. Ab nacho!”

