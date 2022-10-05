Aayush Sharma is all set to hunt in the modern mytho adventure

Aayush Sharma is one of the most promising Bollywood actors.

Fans were very interested in what he would do next because the movies he had already made were so good.

Today, on Dussehra, all of Aayush’s fans got a visual treat when he released a teaser for his next movie, #AS03.

Advertisement

Aayush Sharma is one of the most promising Bollywood actors. Fans were very interested in what he would do next because the movies he had already made were so good. Today, on Dussehra, all of Aayush’s fans got a visual treat when he released a teaser for his next movie, #AS03. The actor is playing a role that has never been seen before, and his chiselled body will give you chills and make you eager for the movie to come out.

Aayush Sharma’s unnamed movie #AS03 is a contemporary mytho adventure with high-octane action set in an universe of boundless possibilities. It’s directed by Fire and Ice (Ravi Verma and Imran Sardhariya) and produced by Clifton Studios, Cinema Ent, and God bless Entertainment. The 2023 film will feature the actor’s tough appearance. Aayush Sharma has been working hard on the action-adventure film. Vijay Valbhani, Kalol Das, and Vakil Khan create Fire and Ice (IS/RV). 2023 release date.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

Advertisement

Aayush Sharma was rumoured to be in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bhaijaan, currently called Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, however he stepped out claiming creative issues. Antim, Aayush’s final album, was well-received. The cat-and-mouse game between Salman and Aayush won critical and financial accolades. The actor’s song video with Neha Sharma also grabbed hearts.

Also Read Aayush Sharma announces his next film and shares first look The actor revealed on Tuesday that production on his upcoming feature film...