Abdullah Qureshi quits music industry for Religious purposes

Abdullah Qureshi, a musician, has said that he is giving up music for religious reasons. Qureshi explained his reasons for “being lost.”

In a message posted on his social media platforms.

“I have received a ton of messages in this time asking about where I have been,” he wrote. “I was on a break, pressed the pause button for a while and took this time to find out who I was, where I am headed and who I want to become.” Announcing his decision to quit the music industry, Qureshi said, ” want to take a moment to announce my exit from the music industry as I have decided to stop doing music as a full-time profession. I took this decision purely because of religious reasons.”

He added, “I had a great time making music, playing at concerts for thousands of people, getting loved and appreciated, facing controversies, making some wrong decisions, spreading some positivity, making some amazing friends, working with people who were my idols, learning from the best and doing what I loved doing.” Sharing how he now believes that the actual purpose of his life is “way bigger than all of this”, Qureshi remarked, “We have very little time in this world to make our afterlife better.”

He explained, “Alhamdulillah, I am very satisfied with this decision and I am on my way to find the real truth and I pray that Allah makes this new journey easy for me.”

He said that he would no longer do performances at events or feature in commercials. “I’d prefer it if you didn’t get in touch with me about those. I would be willing to help out with any appearance events, social media campaigns, or other work that interests me and fits within the parameters of our faith, though. He expressed thanks for the unending help and affection towards the end of his speech.

Numerous users on social media applauded Qureshi’s choice. However, Natasha Baig, a musician, made a crucial issue to consider at the same time without mentioning any specific individuals. Baig said on social media, “I will never tolerate those musicians or actors who leave behind their job in the name of awakening.” Because that demonstrates the incorrect narrative that was accompanied by music.

She added, “So, please go ahead and congratulations on your awakening but do not make us look like villains in the process. Your acts might be something that Islam never appreciates, but music is divine and it has nothing to do with any sinful act unless you are unable to control your nafs and nafs can become a problem in any profession.”

When a girl accused Qureshi of slipping improper messages into her inbox last year, Qureshi responded to her on Instagram stories. In this, Qureshi expressed regret for any hurt or harm he may have caused and asked that all references to “this” be taken down since they have impacted his career and may harm his daughter.

He wrote, “I really apologize to everyone for this. I won’t hold my intoxicated condition responsible since, at the end of the day, I did it. But I do have fetishes and I did have a drinking problem. Everyone, however, has fetishes.

He continued by saying that his apology was for "message Randoms," not for his obsessions. Yes, I did have that issue as well, but I stopped after I had my daughter, he said. I regret being the worst father ever to her. Qureshi continued by saying that after discussing everything with his wife a year prior, their disagreement was resolved. "We are happy and I'm a changed man." The Dastaan crooner continued, "I am sorry to everyone I have hurt or harmed in any way and I request removal of anything regarding this because it has already affected my career and most importantly, it's going to affect my daughter."

