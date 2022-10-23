Abhishek and Javed Akhtar rave about ‘King Kohli’ after match

Advertisement
  • Bollywood celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Farhan Akhtar, and others are ecstatic over India’s recent T20 World Cup.
  • Virat Kohli scored 82 not out as India won by four wickets.
  • Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, “King Kohli!!! That’s the tweet.”
Bollywood celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Farhan Akhtar, and others are ecstatic over India’s recent T20 World Cup victory against Pakistan. Virat Kohli scored 82 not out as India won by four wickets.

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, “King Kohli!!! That’s the tweet.” Javed Akhtar had the funniest response. “Virat tum ko saat khoon maaf, thank you so much. Jeetay raho (Virat you’re forgiven for everything else. May you have a long life),” he wrote.

Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “Congratulations Team India. @imVkohli is a King for a reason. Fire Crackers bursting all around. Double Diwali. Wow!” Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor wrote, “Sensational here from #Kohli Virat is the greatest of all time.” Riteish Deshmukj wrote, “Is this one of the greatest matches ever seen. #INDvsPAK2022 – who wins ? Come one India – one ball / 2 runs.”
Sushmita Sen wrote, “WHAT A GAME!!!!#Victory #INDIA #T20WorldCup2022 #INDvsPAK2022 Salute @imVkohli Have lost my voice screaming!!!” Preity Zinta tweeted, “OMG ! This game tonight. Had my heart beating like crazy. What a fantastic win by the boys in blue. Wow @imVkohli Love your spirit & Wow to the entire team. Happy Diwali to all the smiling faces out there. #INDvsPAK2022 #WorldCup2022 #HappyDiwali #ting.”

Farhan Akhtar shared a photo of Virat from the match and wrote, “What. A. Boss. @virat.kohli you absolute beauty .. #India #t20 #worldcup #masterclass #batting #nevergiveup.”

As India limped to just 45-4 after 10 overs, halfway through their chase, things appeared to be going horribly wrong. However, Virat and Hardik Pandya launched a comeback with a century stand, leaving India needing 16 off the last over from a tense Mohammad Nawaz to help them reach their target.

In a group that also features qualifiers South Africa, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, and the Netherlands, winning was essential because only the top two teams advance to the semi-finals.

Next Story