Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya reach Saifai to pay last respects

When Mulayam Singh Yadav’s cremation took place later on Tuesday, Abhishek and Jaya Bachchan travelled to Saifai in Uttar Pradesh.

The Bachchan family has a long history of friendship with the Yadav family, and Jaya has long served as a Rajya Sabha MP on the Samajwadi Party ticket.

As he turned 80 years old, Amitabh Bachchan did not attend Saifai.

Advertisement

When Mulayam Singh Yadav’s cremation took place later on Tuesday, Abhishek and Jaya Bachchan travelled to Saifai in Uttar Pradesh. The Bachchan family has a long history of friendship with the Yadav family, and Jaya has long served as a Rajya Sabha MP on the Samajwadi Party ticket. As he turned 80 years old, Amitabh Bachchan did not attend Saifai.

Also Read Abhishek Bachchan mourns Arun Bali’s death, calling him a “warm and wonderful man” On Friday morning, veteran actor Arun Bali passed away. He was 79....

Abhishek and Jaya were seen entering the SP chief’s ancestral home in Saifai in a news agency-shared video. After getting out of their car amidst a sea of followers who have all gathered there to pay their last respects to the deceased leader, the two were led by police officers.

Since 2004, Jaya has served as a Rajya Sabha member for the SP. The late SP leader Amar Singh, who played a key role in their meeting Mulayam Singh Yadav, was friends with Amitabh and Jaya. In his native hamlet, where the Bachchans were a common sight, Mulayam began the great Saifai Mahotsav when he was the CM of Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to another agency after the former chief minister’s death, Jaya had called him a family member. Speaking in Hindi, she had said, “I am very sad today. I could speak my mind with him. Such was our bond. He was like an elder in the family to me. He was very nice to my husband and kids as well.”

Also Read Abhishek Bachchan sends wishes to Aishwarya Rai and Ponniyin Selvan team Ponniyin Selvan 1 has finally been launched. Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi,...

Advertisement

82-year-old Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Monday. Between 1989 and 2007, the seasoned politician presided over three stints as chief minister of India’s most populous state. In addition, he served as the Union’s defence minister from 1996 to 1998. He created the Samajwadi Party in 1992 after receiving training from socialist stalwarts like Raj Narain and Ram Manhoar Lohia. From 2012 until 2017, his son Akhilesh Yadav was also the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.