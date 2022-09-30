Ponniyin Selvan 1 has finally been launched.

Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi appear in the Mani Ratnam film.

Fans adored the historical drama’s ensemble.

Abhishek shared the poster on Instagram and commented, “The day is finally here!” Congratulations to the #PS1 team on their years of hard work and achievement. #PonniyinSelvan1 #ManiRatnam #AishwaryaRaiBachchan.” Dasvi actor appreciated Aishwarya after her first Queen Nandini look. The trailer excited him. “THIS IS HUGE!” he tweeted.

It is worth mentioning here that Mani Ratnam wanted to make this film for a long time. His first attempt was in 1994 and then he again started discussing the venture in 2011. But both times he was not able to make it.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s book. It recounts a power struggle, treachery, and betrayal between kingdoms between 900 and 950 AD. Mani Ratnam adapted the book in two parts instead of five. Abhishek Bachchan will remake the Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7 in Hindi.

