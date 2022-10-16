AbRam gets medal from Shah Rukh Khan at Taekwondo match

Following his youngest son AbRam’s victory in a Taekwondo match on Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan was a delighted father.

The actor’s entire family attended the competition to support AbRam, and they were joined by other famous parents and their children.

Shah Rukh was invited on stage to present his son with the gold medal after AbRam defeated his opponent.

Shah Rukh showed up to the event sporting a maroon shirt, black jeans, and a black hat. Shah Rukh was invited on stage to present his son with the gold medal after AbRam defeated his opponent. AbRam gave his father a tender kiss after accepting the medal.

Aryan and Suhana, Shah Rukh’s other two children, were also present during the ceremony. They both posed with the Taekwondo instructor who had also trained them as children.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were also sighted at the competition with their oldest son Taimur Ali Khan. Taimur took part in a match as well, though it is unknown if he triumphed or not. Kiaan Kapoor, the son of Karisma Kapoor, also participated in the contest. Shah Rukh, Kareena, Saif, Aryan, and Taimur gathered for a group photo at the conclusion.

Currently, Shah Rukh is really busy filming three different projects. First up is Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will then appear with Nayanthara in Atlee’s Jawan. He also has Taapsee Pannu and Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. His first efforts since 2018 will be these ones. He last appeared in Brahmastra for a particular occasion.

Kareena last appeared with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chadha. Her upcoming endeavors include a Hindi translation of Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X. Additionally, she has Hansal Mehta’s untitled follow-up, for which she spent a few days filming in London. She and her youngest son Jehangir arrived back in Mumbai on Sunday.

With Hrithik Roshan, Saif’s most recent film was Vikram Vedha. His subsequent appearance will be in Om Raut’s Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.