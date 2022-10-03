‘Activist’ Meghan Markle slammed hypocrisy: report

Meghan Markle has hired a bodyguard with a criminal record.

Pere Daobry was convicted of choking his wife “seconds away from death”.

The 51-year-old escaped prison due to his self-motivated call to the police.

Meghan Markle is currently facing criticism for her alleged ‘hypocritical’ decision to hire a man with a criminal record.

The hired bodyguard in question was recently photographed with the couple, and he previously worked for the Met police before being convicted of choking his wife “seconds away from death.”

For those who are unaware, the bodyguard in question, Pere Daobry, 51, escaped prison due to his self-motivated call to authorities.

According to the report, a source recently addressed the situation, saying, “When you consider how outspoken Meghan is on women’s issues it’s quite amazing that a bodyguard with that sort of background has been employed.”

“His wife Sarah went through a really traumatic time with him and I’m sure if Meghan and Harry knew the full story they wouldn’t be at all comfortable with him being employed as their bodyguard.”

“It was such a shock when I saw the picture and recognised Pere instantly – he is quite tall and distinctive and he has significant scarring on his face so he’s quite recognisable.”

“Pere treated Sarah appallingly and she had to escape through a window twice to get away from him. I really don’t think Harry and Meghan would want someone like him guarding them.”

