Actor Vaneeza Ahmed talks about Ayeza Khan’s social media following

  • Vaneeza claimed to have seen someone on Instagram with close to 12 million followers.
  • She pointed toward Ayeza Khan in the interview.
  • She is against the custom of people publishing images of their first-class travel and opulent vacations online.
Nowadays, social media plays a huge role in being famous. The kind of work you are offered and how much you charge for an advertisement campaign depends on how many followers you have on Instagram.

This is a common practice across all industries, including show business, sports, and the influencer market. As far as social media is concerned, Pakistani celebrities are now competing in the big leagues. Ayeza Khan is currently the most followed celebrity in Pakistan on Instagram with more than 12 million followers.

Supermodel and actress Vaneeza Ahmed is a major star in her own right. Vaneeza was describing how everything these days revolves on social media. While doing so, she made a sly jab at Ayeza Khan. Vaneeza claimed to have seen someone on Instagram with close to 12 million followers, but she did not give any names. Host Nouman Ijaz then clarified that it is in fact Ayeza Khan who has such a big fan base.

Vaneeza claimed that she went to her page because she was intrigued about why she had such a large following, but all that was there were her own photos. Vaneeza is also against the custom of people generally publishing images of their first-class travel and opulent vacations online. Since Vaneeza is unable to manage her social media accounts, her niece typically manages them.

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
