Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are privately making up

Adam Levine was suspected of having an affair with model Sumner Stroh.

He denied it, saying that he “stepped the line during a regrettable era of my life”.

Now, he and his wife Behati Prinsloo are working things out privately.

Advertisement

After Adam Levine was suspected of having an extramarital affair with model Sumner Stroh, he and his wife Behati Prinsloo are “privately” working things out between themselves.

In spite of his denials, the Maroon 5 singer said that he “stepped the line during a regrettable era of my life.”

Now, a source told Us Weekly, Levine isn’t “letting this get to him” and is instead concentrating on his family and his 16-show residency in Las Vegas.

“He said what he wanted to say and is working through this privately with Behati [Prinsloo],” the source added.

“He hasn’t changed any of his upcoming plans. He is very loyal to his band and wouldn’t let them down.”

“Adam’s extremely busy with his new Vegas stint and they’re just doing their best to be kind and patient with each other while they tough things out.

Advertisement

Before concluding, the source shared, “It’s been a horrible time for them, Behati especially.”

Also Read Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo supported him at first Maroon 5 concert amid cheating accusations Adam Levine's wife Behati Prinsloo was spotted backstage during his performance in...