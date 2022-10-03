Advertisement
  • Adam Levine makes his first public appearance amid cheating scandal
  • Adam Levine performed with Maroon 5 in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
  • It was his first public appearance since the DMs scandal.
  • Behati Prinsloo accompanied him backstage for support.
As he performed with Maroon 5 in Las Vegas on Saturday night, Adam Levine made his first public appearance amid cheating turmoil and DMs scandal following Sumner Stroh’s allegations. The singer performed at the MGM Grand Hotel for Shaquille O’Neal’s charity banquet, which Logan Paul and others also attended.

Behati Prinsloo, Levine’s pregnant wife, was also spotted at the event and, according to sources, accompanied him backstage for support. While the musician recently made headlines for his flirtatious direct messages, Shaquille O’Neal greeted Adam at the event with nice words “Now, I wasn’t the greatest husband in the world, so just because I have a large platform right now doesn’t give me the right to bash other people. He’s great; he’s doing something for the children; he’s always been like that. I’m happy for him. And I wish him luck.”

Stroh claimed in a TikTok video that she had a one-year romance with the married artist, with whom she shares Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, with Prinsloo. The model is presently expecting their third child. Sumner also alleged that Adam asked her permission to name his child after her.

Following Stroh, four more women alleged that the singer engaged in flirtatious social media interactions with them. Leaked memes of the singer’s claimed Direct Messages (DMs) led to extensive trolling.

