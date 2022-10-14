Adam Levine would like to thank Behati Prinsloo for her support

Adam Levine allegedly cheated on his wife Behati Prinsloo with model Sumner Stroh.

He’s planning a romantic trip to reward her for sticking by him through the scandal.

Maroon 5 singer had a “wake up call” after being accused of cheating.

Adam Levine apparently wants to take his wife Behati Prinsloo on a romantic trip to reward her for sticking with him through the adultery scandal.

According to a source, the Maroon 5 singer had a “wake up call” after being accused of cheating on model Sumner Stroh.

“He’s so grateful to Behati for standing by him and he’s doing everything he can right now to show her how much he loves her,” the source told.

“He’s been glued to her side and he’s planning to take her away on a romantic trip, just the two of them,” the insider stated. “This really seems to have made them stronger.”

“As tough as this whole experience has been there have been some positives from it because it was a wakeup call for Adam.”

“It’s forced him to have some very difficult conversations in his marriage and at the end of the day that’s what makes relationships stronger,” the insider concluded.

