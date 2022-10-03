Behati Prinsloo supported Adam Levine amid cheating accusations

Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo was spotted backstage during his performance in Las Vegas.

She showed her support for him at the first Maroon 5 concert since he was accused of cheating on her.

Behati Prinsloo, the wife of Adam Levine, exhibited her support for him at the first Maroon 5 concert following the accusations that he had cheated on her with several women.

According to a Page Six report, the Victoria’s Secret model was spotted backstage during the singer’s performance in Las Vegas, which was his first outing since the incident.

At the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation’s annual charity dinner, The Event, Levin’s gave a performance at the MGM Grand Hotel.

For the uninitiated, model Sumner Stroh came forward with the claim that the singer had an affair with her “for about a year,” leading to accusations that the Maroon 5 frontman had cheated on his expectant wife.

The Girls Like You hitmaker said that he “stepped the line during a regretful era of my life,” but he denied cheating on Prinsloo.

Following Levine’s admission, a number of other women, including Instagram model Alyson Rose and his former yoga teacher, asserted that the musician had sent them improper messages while he was still married.

