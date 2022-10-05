Adil Hussain remembers meeting Sridevi for English Vinglish

When he started working on English Vinglish with Sridevi, Adil Hussain was in awe of her. He says that seeing her in Sadma had such an effect on him as a viewer that he couldn’t eat after the show was over because he was so sad.

In the movie, he played her husband many years later, so he was able to tell her face-to-face. This made her cry, “This film is one of the pillars of my work in the film industry, that established me in the hearts of the Indian masses. Two films which both released on my birthday- October 5 though in different years- English Vinglish and What Will People Say went on to become hits. My producers should know this when they decide a release date for my films now,” he laughs.

“As a person too she is very compassionate, and of course, we cannot forget one of the top ingredients of the film, Sridevi herself. Her contribution to the role, the film, made this film what it was. Also, it’s very rare that all characters in a film get to shine, it’s always about the hero or heroine. But in this one, all were written so wonderfully, they had a beginning, middle, and end,” he shares.

