Adrien Brody comes to defend his Netflix film ‘Blonde’ after criticism

Adrien Brody has defended his film Blonde in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor said the film is “supposed to be a traumatic experience”.

Blonde has received criticism for its depiction of Marilyn Monroe.

Adrien Brody has supported his Netflix film Blonde, which has received criticism for its depiction of Marilyn Monroe, from fans and critical responses.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter done during the film’s Venice Picture Festival premiere and published on Thursday, the 49-year-old actor described his latest film as one that is “supposed to be a traumatic experience.”

Noting that Blonde and the 2000 novel of the same name on which it is based are “both rife with themes of exploitation and trauma,” Brody told the outlet, “Marilyn’s life, unfortunately, was full of that.”

“I think that since [the film is] told in this first-person perspective, it works somehow for the film to be a traumatic experience because you’re inside of her — her journey and her longings and her isolation — amidst all of this adulation,” he added. “It’s brave, and it takes a while to digest. And I think it’s in conflict with what the public’s perception of her life is.”

In his conversation with THR, the Oscar winner also praised Dominik, 54, saying, “I think Andrew is a beautifully brave director, and he’s someone I’ve longed to work with for many years. And I love what he’s done.”

Later, praising Ana de Armas, who portrays Monroe, Adrien Brody, who plays Monroe’s third husband Arthur Miller, said, “Ana’s work here is just brilliant.

Blonde is now available to stream on Netflix.

