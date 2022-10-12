Geo News said that former captain and star all-rounder Shahid Shah Afridi called himself the half father-in-law of fast bowler Shaheen Afridi of the Pakistan cricket team.

Due to an injury, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi missed the Asia Cup, the home series against England, and the current triangular series in New Zealand.

Before the T20 WC in the next week of October, cricket fans are worried about Shaheen’s injury.

Before the T20 WC in the next week of October, cricket fans are worried about Shaheen’s injury. Shahid Afridi was asked about his health, and the ex-answer captain’s made everyone laugh. When asked about Shaheen’s health by a private TV station, Shahid Afridi said, “I am not Shaheen’s doctor, but I am his half-father-in-law right now.”

Afridi also said that after he got back from the United States, he just rested and didn’t have time to check his messages. “Shaheen sent me a message about his health, but I was busy and couldn’t answer. But he was feeling better, and he said that his health was much more important.

When will Shaheen Afridi join Pakistan?

Shaheen Shah Afridi will join the national squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 in Brisbane (October 15).

PCB said the decision was taken after the player completed a rehabilitation programme.

“I’m eager to represent my nation in the T20 World Cup again. It’s been hard to be away from the game and club I love and not participate in thrilling games “Shaheen.

