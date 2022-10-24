After Queen’s death, Harry realizes he “misread the room”

The Duke of Sussex is set to make fun of the royal family in his Netflix docuseries.

He “misjudged the room” when discussing the Queen’s death.

The documentary may contain stunning revelations concerning Kate, Charles and Camilla.

Advertisement

The Duke of Sussex is set to make caustic fun of the royal family in his upcoming Netflix documentary, so Prince Harry is the center of attention. However, the father of two is believed to be “worried.”

The eagerly anticipated docuseries, set to premiere in December, may contain stunning revelations concerning Kate Middleton, Harry’s adored sister-in-law, King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Prince William.

According to a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity to Woman’s Day, the king may be reconsidering the subject matter of the series now that he is aware that he “misread the room.”

When Queen passed away, a source for the prince claimed, “Meghan and Harry had been in their own little bubble in the US, where they were urged by producers to tell the world exactly what they were thinking about the royals – after all, that’s what’s going to sell.”

The insider said, “He started to worry right away that he had misjudged the room.

Also Read Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “needed” Queen alive to make “huge cash” Meghan and Prince Harry have reportedly been under a huge amount of...