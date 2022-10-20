Advertisement
Ahmed Ali Butt shares funny video from the set of 'Chatti Ke Bachay Apse Achay'

Ahmed Ali Butt shares funny video from the set of ‘Chatti Ke Bachay Apse Achay’

Articles
Ahmed Ali Butt shares funny video from the set of ‘Chatti Ke Bachay Apse Achay’

Ahmed Ali Butt shares funny video from the set of ‘Chatti Ke Bachay Apse Achay’

  • Ahmed Ali Butt hosts ‘Chatti Ke Bachay Apse Achay’ with Anoushey Ashraf.
  • The show has already broken all records of popularity and got the attention of children.
  • BOL Entertainemt host recently shared a hilarious video from the set of the show.
Ahmed Ali Butt is a well-known actor host and comedian who has inspired her followers with his cute personality.

The ‘Chatti Ke Bachay Apse Achay’ host is a force to be reckoned with given his endearing persona, whether it be in terms of creating new trends or engaging viewers.

BOL Entertainemt show host recently shared a hilarious video from the set of ‘Chatti Ke Bachay Apse Achay’ with Anoushey Ashraf.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Ashraf and comedian Ahmed Ali Butt worked together on a recent video that captivated viewers with their amusing strategies.

Hosted by actor and comedian Ahmed Ali Butt, the show ‘Chatti Ke Bachay Apse Achay’ promises to be a fun, quirky, and entertaining show that will also provide an opportunity for elders to compare their wits with the younger generation.

The show has already broken all records of popularity and got the attention of children. Viewers from all age groups loved the show and the show has been receiving rave reviews on social media.

