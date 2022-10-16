Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Aima Baig performs Umrah after her breakup with Shahbaz Shigri

Aima Baig performs Umrah after her breakup with Shahbaz Shigri

Articles
Advertisement
Aima Baig performs Umrah after her breakup with Shahbaz Shigri

Aima Baig performs Umrah after her breakup with Shahbaz Shigri

Advertisement
  • Aima Baig is a Pakistani playback singer. She gained notoriety for her hit songs Qalabaz Dil and Befikeriyan.
  • Recently announced her split from fiance Shahbaz Shigri.
  • Also talked about how the cheating claim against her hurt her father.
Advertisement

Aima Baig is a talented Pakistani playback singer who first gained notoriety for her hit songs Qalabaz Dil and Befikeriyan before going on to have a long string of other top singles. At a relatively young age, Aima Baig has achieved enormous success. The actress previously dealt with a personal life controversy. Well, Aima Baig wasn’t seen working on any projects after the issue.

Aima Baig informed her followers yesterday of her anticipated Umrah trip with her father. Baig recently tweeted photos of herself and her father on their Umrah trip. The singer appears to be enjoying her quiet and calm time in Makkah. The Malang singer also sent a nice message that says, “Rabi-ul-Awal has so far been the most tranquil period of my life. These are a few of the highlights of my time in Makkah,” she added, teasing a few activities she’d like to try while there. She promised to keep her phone fully charged. She made a promise to her followers that she would present them with a stunning view of Mecca.

Here are the images she took in Makkah:

Advertisement

Earlier, She released a statement announcing her split from her fiance Shahbaz Shigri and talked about how the cheating claim against her hurt the health of her father.

Also Read

Aima Baig claims her father’s health affected by trolling and rumors
Aima Baig claims her father’s health affected by trolling and rumors

Aima Baig, a singer, talked about how the cheating claim against her...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
David and Victoria Beckham visit the Fendi store in Paris
David and Victoria Beckham visit the Fendi store in Paris
Komal Rizvi killer dance moves at an Indian wedding
Komal Rizvi killer dance moves at an Indian wedding
Kate Middleton's brother heartbroken after the death of a beloved dog
Kate Middleton's brother heartbroken after the death of a beloved dog
Ali Zafar reacts on girl being beaten by classmates
Ali Zafar reacts on girl being beaten by classmates
Prince William reveals 80s song, he used sing loudly with Diana
Prince William reveals 80s song, he used sing loudly with Diana
Stephen King's 'The Boogeyman' will be released in theaters in June
Stephen King's 'The Boogeyman' will be released in theaters in June
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story