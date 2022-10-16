Aima Baig performs Umrah after her breakup with Shahbaz Shigri

Aima Baig is a Pakistani playback singer. She gained notoriety for her hit songs Qalabaz Dil and Befikeriyan.

Recently announced her split from fiance Shahbaz Shigri.

Also talked about how the cheating claim against her hurt her father.

Aima Baig is a talented Pakistani playback singer who first gained notoriety for her hit songs Qalabaz Dil and Befikeriyan before going on to have a long string of other top singles. At a relatively young age, Aima Baig has achieved enormous success. The actress previously dealt with a personal life controversy. Well, Aima Baig wasn’t seen working on any projects after the issue.

Aima Baig informed her followers yesterday of her anticipated Umrah trip with her father. Baig recently tweeted photos of herself and her father on their Umrah trip. The singer appears to be enjoying her quiet and calm time in Makkah. The Malang singer also sent a nice message that says, “Rabi-ul-Awal has so far been the most tranquil period of my life. These are a few of the highlights of my time in Makkah,” she added, teasing a few activities she’d like to try while there. She promised to keep her phone fully charged. She made a promise to her followers that she would present them with a stunning view of Mecca.

Here are the images she took in Makkah:

