Aima Baig shares heartfelt note for father on his birthday

No matter what, the bond between a father and his daughter is without a doubt the strongest and most loved.

Pakistani singer Aima Baig went through a breakup with her fiance Shehbaz Shigri and was later accused of cheating by a British supermodel. This is an example of how a father and daughter can go through highs and lows together.

The Dhola singer then went to Instagram to talk about how much the scandal has hurt her mental health and her family.

The singer took to Instagram with a picture of her father on his birthday, and wrote, “Today is his sixty-something birthday. I might not have confessed this to him so blatantly, but I will today. He’s been the best father to me, the only parent I have now, but his efforts to fulfill both duties have always been inspiring.”

Then emotionally charged note further read, “That’s my Father. I have always talked about my mother so passionately because she was the closest to me, and when she passed away… that’s a different story. I was never too close w my dad, but of his work obligations. Until this past decade when he started living with us. As I was growing up I came to realize that, he loved me, my siblings, and his family just as much as my mother did. Maybe more.”

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

Further discussing her ongoing battle with the capricious and sensitive situation, Baig stated, “This past week, he’d been watching me going through something major. I’ve always been the kind of kid who barely shows any remorse or bring any negative ambiance to the family, but what got me MEGA emo was that this whole time, I could see a helpless, yet a strong concern in his eyes and actions for me. Like, he so badly wanted this whole mental and physical chaos to be over for me. His tiny concerns, were he would ask me if he can make me my fav sandwich or his delicate knocks on my door just to check up on me if I’m okay? His soft strokes on my head while I pretend to sleep. I could see, how badly he wanted to just go back in time to when i was in school and if I was ever bullied by someone back then, he uses to stand up for his little daughter and take me to my fav candy shop, later on, just to see that smile on my face.”