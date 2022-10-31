Aiman Khan And Muneeb Butt takes Amal to Halloween party

There are many power couples in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are a power couple that we all adore. Millions of people adore the couple and their adorable child Amal Muneeb. The couple always shares memories from significant events and vacations.

The family also took pictures with the scary characters that were walking around to get into the Halloween spirit. Here are some pictures of Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt having fun with their daughter Amal on Halloween:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Aiman Muneeb (@aimankhan.official) Advertisement

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral.

Also Read Exquisitely Designed Kitchen by Aiman and Muneeb Captures Interest Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are one of the couples in the...