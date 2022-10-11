Aiman Khan shares adorbale family portraits from the Holy Kaabah

Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan are in Makkah for Umrah.

Muneeb’s family is celebrating the 12th Rabi ul Awal in Madinah.

Every Muslim in the world aspires to see the Kaaba at least once in their lifetime. Being summoned to the sacred location where Muslims offer their five daily prayers is both a blessing and an honour. People try to travel to Makkah Mukarramah to visit the roza of Prophet Muhammad SAW and the house of Allah, especially during the fortunate months of Ramadan and Rabi ul Awal. This year, as they celebrated the 12th Rabi ul Awal in Madinah with Muneeb’s family and Amal Muneeb, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt were also blessed.

The small family is currently in Makkah for Umrah. In their Ihraams, Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan shared photos of themselves taken in front of the Holy Kaabah. Amal Muneeb, a young infant, was the cutest thing as she wore a lovely scarf and her own Ihraam. Following are some images of Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt during their Umrah:

