Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Aisha Khan turns head with her ravishing looks at wedding

Aisha Khan turns head with her ravishing looks at wedding

Articles
Advertisement
Aisha Khan turns head with her ravishing looks at wedding

Aisha Khan turns head with her ravishing looks at wedding

Advertisement

Even though Aisha Khan has left the business, her charm is still working its magic on her fans and the business. After she got married to Uqbah Malik, she decided to quit her job because she had worked with big names in the industry.

Aisha was recently seen at a family wedding where her slick style made people take notice. The diva gave us the right kind of style inspiration when she wore a shiny ivory outfit that was full of class and style.

Even though Aisha had to be a mom, she still looked good. Her clothes are exactly what you need to steal if you want to be the centre of attention at a wedding and are known for having an easy style that turns heads.

Advertisement

She is a dazzling diva, so her perfect outfit was shiny and had intricate embroidery. She wore it with a crumpled flapper, and her delicate features were brought out by the light makeup she wore, which added to her glamour.

Aisha Uqbah Malik, who used to go by the name Aisha Khan, is a Pakistani actress who used to work in TV and movies. Mahgul from Khuda Mera Bhi Hai, Noor from Noor-e-Zindagi, and Jeena from Mann Mayal are some of the most well-known roles she has played.

Also Read

Aisha Khan Shares Pics With Daughter
Aisha Khan Shares Pics With Daughter

  Aisha Khan is a former Pakistani actress and model who bid...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Television News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hira Umer posts amazing pictures and reels on her Instagram
Hira Umer posts amazing pictures and reels on her Instagram
Viral couple Asad and Nimra revealed their YouTube income
Viral couple Asad and Nimra revealed their YouTube income
Adnan Siddiqui calls the Mission Majnu 'factually incorrect'
Adnan Siddiqui calls the Mission Majnu 'factually incorrect'
Jay Leno's Garage aired its seventh and final season last fall
Jay Leno's Garage aired its seventh and final season last fall
Camila Mendes spent years battling an eating disorder
Camila Mendes spent years battling an eating disorder
Kiran Ashfaque looks gorgeous in her latest pictures
Kiran Ashfaque looks gorgeous in her latest pictures
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story