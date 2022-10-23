Aisha Khan turns head with her ravishing looks at wedding

Even though Aisha Khan has left the business, her charm is still working its magic on her fans and the business. After she got married to Uqbah Malik, she decided to quit her job because she had worked with big names in the industry.

Aisha was recently seen at a family wedding where her slick style made people take notice. The diva gave us the right kind of style inspiration when she wore a shiny ivory outfit that was full of class and style.

Even though Aisha had to be a mom, she still looked good. Her clothes are exactly what you need to steal if you want to be the centre of attention at a wedding and are known for having an easy style that turns heads.

She is a dazzling diva, so her perfect outfit was shiny and had intricate embroidery. She wore it with a crumpled flapper, and her delicate features were brought out by the light makeup she wore, which added to her glamour.

Aisha Uqbah Malik, who used to go by the name Aisha Khan, is a Pakistani actress who used to work in TV and movies. Mahgul from Khuda Mera Bhi Hai, Noor from Noor-e-Zindagi, and Jeena from Mann Mayal are some of the most well-known roles she has played.

