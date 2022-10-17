Ajay Devgn and Tabu mourn over late Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat

Dishyam 2’s trailer was released on Monday.

Part one of the film was directed by Nishikant Kamat, who passed away in 2020.

Co-stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu paid tribute to their director at the trailer debut ceremony.

On Monday in the late afternoon, Drishyam 2’s trailer was released. The suspense thriller is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film and the follow-up to the 2015 Hindi film. Part one of the film, which was directed by Nishikant Kamat and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran, was a sleeper smash. At the age of 50, the director passed away in 2020. At the trailer debut ceremony on Monday, Tabu and Ajay appeared to be overcome with grief as they remembered him.

Abhishek Pathak takes over directing duties for Drishyam 2. Nishikant had cirrhosis, which caused him to pass away in August 2020 at the age of 50. Ajay spoke about Nishikant first when he entered the stage during the Drishyam 2 trailer debut in Goa. “I want to just take this occasion to remember Nishi, who directed the first part. “Ajay remarked, clearly moved.

His co-star Tabu began her remarks to the media by paying tribute to Nishikant. “I want to remember Nishi and how easy he made the whole experience of the first part, she added.

Ajay responded that he wouldn’t be able to speak much about Nishikant when a reporter questioned him about his legacy and memories later in the event. “However much I talk about Nishi, it won’t be enough. We all miss him. If he was here, we would have all been very happy. But the show must go on,” The artist replied.

On July 31, 2020, the director—who had secondary infections and a chronic liver condition—was admitted to AIG Hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. According to a statement from the hospital, Kamat was admitted with complaints of fever and extreme exhaustion. “It was determined that he had liver cirrhosis over the previous two years. Mr. Kamat initially improved when we started antibiotics and supportive drugs, but his health quickly deteriorated with growing liver failure and sleepiness. He was sent right away to the intensive care unit, where his overall health gradually deteriorated. He has had respiratory failure and hypotension since yesterday, according to the statement.

Ajay Devgn tweeted, “My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me.” The actor collaborated with the director on the Hindi remake of Drishyam. It was a connection I treasured. He was witty and often grinned. He left way too soon. Nishikant, RIP.

