Ajay Devgn announces new film with director Neeraj Pandey

Ajay Devgn is roaring with success right now

He got the Padma Shri award and just won the National Film Award for Best Actor.

he made his first movie as a director called “U Me Aur Hum.” After that, he went on to become an actor.

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn is roaring with success right now. He got the Padma Shri award and just won the National Film Award for Best Actor. He is best known for movies like “Singham,” “RRR,” “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior,” and “Diljale.” In 2008, he made his first movie as a director called “U Me Aur Hum.” After that, he went on to become an actor. But he always thought that directing was something he liked to do. He has made a new announcement about his career, which shows that he is still passionate about directing.

On Monday, Ajay Devgn told his fans that he will soon start filming his next movie with Neeraj Pandey. The Tanhaji actor also told us that his movie will be shown in theatres around the world on June 16, 2023.

Devgn wrote in a tweet on Monday night, “@neerajpofficial and I will soon start working on our movie together. And this one will be shown in theatres all over the world on June 16, 2023.”

The life of Chanakya will be the basis for the movie, according to sources close to the Press Trust of India news agency. In history, Chanakya was the Mauryan Emperor Chandragupta’s royal advisor.

In February 2020, Pandey had a long conversation with PTI about this project. He told PTI that “the movie was in pre-production and getting ready to start shooting. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the project had to be put on hold.”

Advertisement

As far as Devgn’s acting career goes, 2022 has been a pretty good year for him. He won a national award for his movie Tanhaji, and this year, he also made his first appearance on an OTT platform with the web series Rudra on Disney+ Hotstar. He was also in Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR, both of which starred Alia Bhatt. His roles in those movies were well-liked.

Devgn is looking forward to the release of Drishyam 2 in the near future. He is also working on a remake of “Kaithi” called “Bholaa.”

Also Read Tanhaji’s Ajay Devgn receives the Best Actor National Film Award Ajay Devgn has won the Best Actor National Film Award for Tanhaji....