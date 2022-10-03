Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will star in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Ali Abbas Zafar’s film is a synthesis of comedy and action drama.

The plot twist may serve as a tribute to the late Bade Miyaso chote miyan.

The upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan by Ali Abbas Zafar stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Ali, who provided some background information on the movie, stated: “I have always like action movies; I really adore that genre. Action movies are quite popular right now all over the world. I enjoy buddy movies, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one among those. This subgenre has a unique appeal.

In a conversation with PinkVilla, director Zafar discussed combining two distinct schools of action. “The objective is to exhibit several action genres on screen with two action stars of Indian film,” he explained. My movie is what I would describe as the synthesis of comedy and action drama.

The purpose is to honour both of these action stars with a topic that is quite current and important.

“It has nothing to do with the old movie, but there’s a reason it’s called Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,” he continued. A highly intriguing plot twist may serve as a tribute to the late Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Additionally, Ali Abbas Zafar stated, “I am quite pleased about this movie. It’s a significant duty. The first week of January is when we begin, and we end in May , we’ll release in December of next year, According to sources.

