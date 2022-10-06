Advertisement
Edition: English
Akshay Kumar announces Ram Setu trailer release

Articles
Akshay Kumar announces Ram Setu trailer release

  • He wrote in the post’s caption, “You gave the Ram Setu teaser a lot of love, and we’re thankful for that.
  • We are working even harder because of how much you love and want to see the Ram Setu trailer.
  • Now, I’ll answer the most important question.
On the holiday of Dussehra, Akshay Kumar went on Instagram to give his fans a big piece of news. Akshay dropped a black-and-white picture of himself along with the date that the trailer for his highly-anticipated thriller film Ram Setu will be released: October 11, 2022. He wrote in the post’s caption, “You gave the Ram Setu teaser a lot of love, and we’re thankful for that. We are working even harder because of how much you love and want to see the Ram Setu trailer. Now, I’ll answer the most important question. On October 11, the trailer for Ram Setu will be released. Get ready to dive deep into Ram Setu’s world! #RamSetu will be in theatres on October 25th, 22.”

He also posted set photos from Ram Setu. First, a photo of an underwater Exosuit named Makar, used to capture underwater sequences. Next, he uploaded a movie action sequence. He tweeted a picture with South Indian actor Satya Dev. Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev star.

 

Last Diwali, Ram Setu was announced, and filming began in March. Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), an agnostic turned believer, must establish the existence of the mythical Ram Setu before evil forces destroy it. The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions), and Prime Video. Zee Studios will release ‘Ram Setu’ internationally.

Upcoming Akshay Kumar films
Akshay Kumar also stars in OMG 2 with Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arun Govil. Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Selfiee also star him.

