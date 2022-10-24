Akshay Kumar performs aarti during puja at office

Puja was performed to begin Diwali 2022 by actor Akshay Kumar.

Puja was performed to begin Diwali 2022 by actor Akshay Kumar. He wished supporters a happy Diwali and shared a photo of the yearly puja that was done at his workplace. Over the course of the morning puja, the actor also gave an aarti.

Akshay can be seen in the video sporting a maroon kurta and white leggings. He was in the middle of aarti and seemed like he was deep in puja. Inside the puja area, we can also see his staff members. On the office’s white walls, you can see multiple movie posters of Akshay in the video.

Sharing the video on social media, Akshay wrote in Hindi, “Lights, colors and even more lovely smiles. My best day of the year! Happy Diwali to you and your family from me and my entire family.”

Akshay Kumar has attended to a number of Mumbai Diwali celebrations. He was photographed on Saturday at the Diwali party of fashion designer Abu Jani with his wife Twinkle Khanna. He also showed up outside the pre-Diwali celebration of movie producer Anand Pandit on Friday.

Twinkle Khanna sent Akshay lovely photographs on the occasion of Dhanteras. She wore a red saree in the photos, and Akshay wore a beige kurta. Twinkle laughed in one of them and looked at Akshay. On the other hand, Akshay posed while gazing into the camera. The caption read, “The best time of the year and it’s lovely to be home for all the festivities. Happy Dhanteras!”

Ram Setu, an upcoming movie by Akshay Kumar, will be released in just one day. The Ram Setu bridge is mentioned in the Hindu epic Ramayana, which served as the inspiration for Abhishek Sharma’s direction of the movie. Talking about the film, Akshay said, “Ram Setu is very proudly rooted in Indian history and culture. On the factual side, the team has relied on deep research to represent what is true and bring out several unknown facts. On the spiritual, sentimental side, we have not only remained emotionally respectful, but I can assure you that the values and beliefs associated with Shri Ram and Ram Setu are being uniquely upheld.”

Along with Akshay, Nushratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nassar, and Satya Dev play significant parts in the movie.