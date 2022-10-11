Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Akshay Kumar proves the old bridge’s existence in Ram Setu

Akshay Kumar proves the old bridge’s existence in Ram Setu

Articles
Advertisement
Akshay Kumar proves the old bridge’s existence in Ram Setu

Akshay Kumar proves the old bridge’s existence in Ram Setu

Advertisement
  • Akshay Kumar plays an atheist-turned-believer archaeologist.
  • He’s selected to break the bridge but discovers something that convinces him not to.
  • The film promises to be a family-friendly action adventure with a never-before-seen visual scale.
Advertisement

Ram Setu’s trailer was published today. Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrat Bharuccha, and Satya Dev feature in Abhishek Sharma’s film. It will collide with Thank God, starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh, on October 25, 2022. Akshay Kumar’s fourth Diwali release after Housefull 4, Laxmii, and Sooryavanshi. He plays an archaeologist in Ram Setu, studying its origins.

The video begins with a voice saying to destroy Ram Setu. There’s even a judicial appeal. Akshay Kumar plays an atheist-turned-believer archaeologist. He’s been selected to break the bridge, but he discovers something that convinces him not to. He must prove the fabled Ram Setu’s existence soon. The film promises to be a family-friendly action adventure with a never-before-seen visual scale.

The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions), and Prime Video. Zee Studios will release ‘Ram Setu’ internationally.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “You loved the first glimpse of #RamSetu…
Hope you show even more love to the trailer. और इस दिवाली, आइये अपने पूरे परिवार के साथ राम सेतु की दुनिया का हिस्सा बनने| #RamSetu. 25th October. Only in Theatres worldwide.”

Take a look at the trailer:

Advertisement

On the other hand, OMG 2 co-stars Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arun Govil. Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Selfiee also star him.

Also Read

Akshay Kumar announces Ram Setu trailer release
Akshay Kumar announces Ram Setu trailer release

He wrote in the post's caption, "You gave the Ram Setu teaser...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Julia Louis-Dreyfus says role in 'Thunderbolts' is shrouded in 'secrecy'
Julia Louis-Dreyfus says role in 'Thunderbolts' is shrouded in 'secrecy'
Saurabh Goyal says 'I experienced a few fanboy moments' with Akshay Kumar
Saurabh Goyal says 'I experienced a few fanboy moments' with Akshay Kumar
Prince Harry should break all ties from 'Royal Family’
Prince Harry should break all ties from 'Royal Family’
BTS Jimin begins 2023 as the new global ambassador for Dior
BTS Jimin begins 2023 as the new global ambassador for Dior
Pamela Anderson tells about her breakdown after her divorce with Tommy Lee
Pamela Anderson tells about her breakdown after her divorce with Tommy Lee
Zulqarnain Sikandar and Kanwal Aftab shares their love story
Zulqarnain Sikandar and Kanwal Aftab shares their love story
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story