Akshay Kumar proves the old bridge’s existence in Ram Setu

Ram Setu’s trailer was published today. Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrat Bharuccha, and Satya Dev feature in Abhishek Sharma’s film. It will collide with Thank God, starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh, on October 25, 2022. Akshay Kumar’s fourth Diwali release after Housefull 4, Laxmii, and Sooryavanshi. He plays an archaeologist in Ram Setu, studying its origins.

The video begins with a voice saying to destroy Ram Setu. There’s even a judicial appeal. Akshay Kumar plays an atheist-turned-believer archaeologist. He’s been selected to break the bridge, but he discovers something that convinces him not to. He must prove the fabled Ram Setu’s existence soon. The film promises to be a family-friendly action adventure with a never-before-seen visual scale.

The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions), and Prime Video. Zee Studios will release ‘Ram Setu’ internationally.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “You loved the first glimpse of #RamSetu…

Hope you show even more love to the trailer. और इस दिवाली, आइये अपने पूरे परिवार के साथ राम सेतु की दुनिया का हिस्सा बनने| #RamSetu. 25th October. Only in Theatres worldwide.”

Take a look at the trailer:

On the other hand, OMG 2 co-stars Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arun Govil. Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Selfiee also star him.

