Alabama Barker, daughter of Travis Barker, flaunted her own sense of style while posing for a few pictures to promote the debut of her new Public Desire collection.

The 16-year-old, who is the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis, attracted attention by wearing a number of exquisite items from the brand’s newest collection.

The TikTok actress donned a customised T-shirt dress for one photo, accessorised with red platform heels and statement boots.

Alabama made sure to pair the satin shoes with a dark wash T-shirt dress with her name emblazoned in red. The dark wash T-shirt dress had a closed toe and ankle strap detail.

In a different image, Albama looked stunning as she stood next to a vintage phone and wore a pair of shimmering knee-high boots.

The CEO of Public Desire believes that Qasim Akhlaq of Alabama was a fantastic fit for the company because of the way she dresses, which truly embodies everything that Public Desire stands for.

This was the ideal time to expand our footprint in the US because we haven’t released a US collection since our 2016 edit with Hailey Bieber.

The blonde beauty, Landon Asher Barker, 18, and Atiana De La Hoya, 22, who is his stepdaughter from the marriage, are three of Travis and ex-wife Shanna Moakler’s children.

