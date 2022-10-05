Alec Baldwin reveals, “rusk” shooting will start after settlement

Alec Baldwin settles out of court with family of Halyna Hutchins.

Cinematographer who died in Rust shooting incident.

Alec Baldwin feared being charged while DA pursued charges.

Alec Baldwin reached a settlement with the family of Halyna Hutchins about the Rust shooting incident, at a time when there was widespread speculation that he might bring charges.

According to sources, Rust’s new executive producer will be Matthew Hutchins, the widower of the deceased cinematographer, who has been guaranteed a share of the revenue.

“We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC.

As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed. The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023. I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin).

All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work,” Hutchins said.

Attorney Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel said in a statement on behalf of Alec, “Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”

Previously, as The LA Times reported, Alec Baldwin feared being charged with a crime in connection with the shooting of Rust while the DA pursued charges.

