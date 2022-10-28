Alessandra Ambrosio flaunts in mini-skirt during pumpkin shopping

Alessandra Ambrosio was spotted pumpkin shopping in Brentwood.

The 41-year-old model wore a minidress with a turtleneck and stockings that reached just above her knees.

She is preparing for a 12-hour photo shoot in Mexico City, Mexico.

On Thursday, Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio impressed admirers with her stunning appearance while pumpkin shopping in Brentwood.

The timeless beauty of the 41-year-old model in a minidress with a turtleneck captivated her admirers. The gown’s hemline fell above her thighs.

She added a thin black jacket and a pair of stockings that reached just over her knees to her ensemble to make it more glamorous.

In recent pictures, Ambrosio can be seen comparing various varieties of pumpkins while out shopping. She eventually appeared to make a decision, selecting a smaller pumpkin.

She purchased pumpkins on the same day she posted photos of herself with a stunning makeup look and light brown hair fashioned in a half-up, half-down fashion prior to a 12-hour shoot in Mexico City, Mexico.

