Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alessandra Ambrosio flaunts in mini-skirt during pumpkin shopping

Alessandra Ambrosio flaunts in mini-skirt during pumpkin shopping

Articles
Advertisement
Alessandra Ambrosio flaunts in mini-skirt during pumpkin shopping

Alessandra Ambrosio shopping for pumpkins – Daily Mail

Advertisement
  • Alessandra Ambrosio was spotted pumpkin shopping in Brentwood.
  • The 41-year-old model wore a minidress with a turtleneck and stockings that reached just above her knees.
  • She is preparing for a 12-hour photo shoot in Mexico City, Mexico.
Advertisement

On Thursday, Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio impressed admirers with her stunning appearance while pumpkin shopping in Brentwood.

The timeless beauty of the 41-year-old model in a minidress with a turtleneck captivated her admirers. The gown’s hemline fell above her thighs.

She added a thin black jacket and a pair of stockings that reached just over her knees to her ensemble to make it more glamorous.

In recent pictures, Ambrosio can be seen comparing various varieties of pumpkins while out shopping. She eventually appeared to make a decision, selecting a smaller pumpkin.

She purchased pumpkins on the same day she posted photos of herself with a stunning makeup look and light brown hair fashioned in a half-up, half-down fashion prior to a 12-hour shoot in Mexico City, Mexico.

Also Read

Alessandra Ambrosio steps out in denim shorts and pink sweater in Beverly Hills
Alessandra Ambrosio steps out in denim shorts and pink sweater in Beverly Hills

Alessandra Ambrosio had a massage in Beverly Hills, California, on Tuesday. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story