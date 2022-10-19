Alessandra Ambrosio steps out in denim shorts and pink sweater in Beverly Hills

Alessandra Ambrosio had a massage in Beverly Hills, California, on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old model showed off her legs in blue shorts and a pink shirt with rolled-up sleeves.

Recently visited Salt Lake City, Utah, to cheer on the Utah Utes football team.

The 41-year-old model displayed her beautiful legs in blue shorts and a pink shirt with rolled-up sleeves while receiving a massage in a posh city.

The Brazilian beauty complemented her ensemble with a pair of white sneakers.

Alessandra’s brown hair was pulled back into a ponytail, and she wore mirrored sunglasses, earrings, a necklace, bracelets, and a ring as accessories.

She and her partner Richard Lee recently returned from a trip to Salt Lake City, Utah, where they cheered on the Utah Utes football team.

Alessandra posted images on Instagram of herself and Richard at Rice–Eccles Stadium, where the Utes defeated the USC Trojans 43-42 with 48 seconds remaining after converting a two-point conversion.

She captioned: “Utah… you have my ❤️‼️ Go Utes 💥🏈💥”

