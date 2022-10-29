Alexander Skarsgård will direct and star in ‘The Pack’

Alexander Skarsgård to star in The Pack.

Production on the psychological thriller is set to start in March.

Film follows a crew of documentary filmmakers.

Alexander Skarsgård , a primetime Emmy winner, will star in the upcoming psychological thriller The Pack. Production on the movie, which is set to start in March, will also have him directing it in addition to acting in it.

It would be intriguing to see what direction the renowned actor, who will be making his feature-length directing debut, takes the genre in.

Along with Skarsgård, Florence Pugh, who most recently appeared in Don’t Worry Darling, will also appear in the movie in an unspecified capacity.

The film’s screenplay was written by Rose Gilroy, while Jennifer Fox served as producer. As filming picks up in the next months, more details about the movie, such as more casting, will probably become available.

The Pack will be comparable to Nightcrawler and focus on a crew of documentary filmmakers as they strive to conserve an endangered population of wolves in the Alaskan wilderness, according to source, even if precise narrative elements regarding the movie are yet unknown.

However, when a deadly reality threatens everything they have achieved, things start to turn around for the group.

The Pack has the potential to be a compelling entry in the genre, helped by its skilled stars and an intriguing and enigmatic idea.

Skarsgrd’s portrayal in Big Little Lies earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

He gained notoriety earlier this year when Robert Eggers’ famous Viking epic The Northman was released (The Lighthouse).

The actor’s previous filmography includes Godzilla vs. Kong as Dr. Nathan Lind and The Legend of Tarzan, in which he costarred with Margot Robbie as the title character.

Skarsgård will also star with Mia Goth in Brandon Cronenberg’s upcoming science fiction horror film Infinity Pool in addition to The Pack’s eventual release (Possessor).

Additionally, he will show up in the drama movie Eric Larue, which will mark Michael Shannon’s directing debut.

Additionally, he has been cast as Roland Penrose in the biographical picture Lee, directed by Ellen Kuras and starring Kate Winslet, which is about Lee Miller.