Buying Beverly Hills’ “vulnerability” is what Alexia Umansky likes.

“I was extremely, terribly concerned about all the minor mistakes I made,” says Umansky, 26.

The Agency’s rising agent is Kyle Richards’ daughter. She says she was “terrified” before the Nov. 4 premiere of Buying Beverly Hills, which chronicles her business life.

“It’s incredibly daunting putting your career out there for people to see,” Alexia explains.

She was hard on herself during filming and worried that clients could “think differently” of employing her as their agent after witnessing her make “silly” blunders on the show.

She promises that Buying Beverly Hills will be “very different” from RHOBH, but she says that growing up in the spotlight has changed her.

“It truly made me proud of my mom and these people who have been doing what they do for so long.” “Buying Beverly Hills was emotionally draining and had a lot to do and put out there.”

The Netflix show’s first season was shot in eight weeks, and Alexia was “totally blown away” by Richards and other Bravo stars’ “13 years or more.”