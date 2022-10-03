Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly shares pictures traveling around the USA

Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly shares pictures traveling around the USA

Articles
Advertisement
Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly shares pictures traveling around the USA

Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly shares pictures traveling around the USA

Advertisement
  • Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly are one of the most popular celebrity couples.
  • Ali and Saboor Aly share pictures of travelling around the USA.
  • The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on Instagram.
Advertisement

How can you ignore Ali and Saboor Aly’s mesmerizing and outstanding chemistry? This cute couple does everything they can to show off their interesting and sparkling chemistry.

One of the most well-known celebrity couples in town is Saboor and Ali. The pair are well-known for playing numerous parts in dramas. Saboor and Ansari are quite active on social media, often showering their friends and followers with love-filled photos.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ali Ansari (@aliansari_a2)

Advertisement

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users. His admirers reacted positively after his photos went viral.

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari were close friends, but their closeness brought them love and kept them together forever. This duo has its own social media fan base.

Also Read

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari at Real Me premiere
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari at Real Me premiere

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari attended an event in Mumbai called Real...

 

Advertisement

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Mahi Baloch leaves fans spellbound with new photos
Mahi Baloch leaves fans spellbound with new photos
Jannat Mirza looks stunning in latest pictures
Jannat Mirza looks stunning in latest pictures
Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly celebrate first wedding anniversary, see photos
Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly celebrate first wedding anniversary, see photos
Aliza Sultan shares her first skincare video on Instagram
Aliza Sultan shares her first skincare video on Instagram
Jessica Chastain reveals she lives in a Kyle Richards' house on rent
Jessica Chastain reveals she lives in a Kyle Richards' house on rent
Oprah Winfrey is continuing her
Oprah Winfrey is continuing her "new passion" of hiking in Hawaii
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story